Barclays Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $15.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -2.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 332,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 251,333 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,806,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.