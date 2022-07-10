Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after acquiring an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,914,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.