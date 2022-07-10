Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $15.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 42.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 424,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 127,424 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 31.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.