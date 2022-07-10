Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI) vs. RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Financial Contrast

Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI – Get Rating) and RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bell Industries alerts:

60.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 91.1% of Bell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bell Industries and RADA Electronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A RADA Electronic Industries 18.00% 13.60% 10.42%

Volatility & Risk

Bell Industries has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bell Industries and RADA Electronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A RADA Electronic Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.56%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RADA Electronic Industries is more favorable than Bell Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bell Industries and RADA Electronic Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RADA Electronic Industries $117.24 million 3.96 $25.07 million $0.41 22.80

RADA Electronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bell Industries.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats Bell Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bell Industries (Get Rating)

Bell Industries, Inc., operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Bell Techlogix, provides various technology products, mobile application and support solutions, and managed lifecycle services in the United States. Its services include technology planning, acquisition, warranty, disposal, and deployment; 24/7 help desk services; technical support and maintenance; and recycle services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. The company also provides avionics solutions, such as mission data recorders and debriefing solutions and HUD video cameras; and avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) comprising interface control processors, engine control computers, payload management computers, and others. In addition, it offers land-based tactical radars for defense forces, critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection, and counter-drone applications. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Bell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.