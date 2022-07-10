Berenberg Bank Trims Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Target Price to GBX 160

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($1.94) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFM opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.35. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 121 ($1.47). The company has a market capitalization of £152.21 million and a PE ratio of 795.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

