Berenberg Bank Trims Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Target Price to GBX 160

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($1.94) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GFM opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.35. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 121 ($1.47). The company has a market capitalization of £152.21 million and a PE ratio of 795.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
