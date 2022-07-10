Binamon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $79,009.00 (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $79,009.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00132967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

