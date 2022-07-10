Binemon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $814,774.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 63.7% higher against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00132474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon's total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins.

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

