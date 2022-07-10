Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BIOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Biocept in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

BIOC stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Biocept by 27.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

