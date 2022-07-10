Bismuth Price Hits $0.0502 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.18 million and $268.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

