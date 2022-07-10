Biswap Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Biswap has a total market cap of $86.73 million and $11.68 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Biswap has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Biswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015591 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

