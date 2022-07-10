Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Tops $1.72 Million

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $121.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 61.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

