BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 240 ($2.91) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.51) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.51) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 227.50 ($2.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

