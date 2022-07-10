Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Trimmed by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,688 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 3.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.06% of Blackstone worth $48,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 29.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 14.7% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 78,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 8.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 481,021 shares worth $25,936,220. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

