Blockpass Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $232,441.03 and approximately $61.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004873 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,551.62 or 0.99992582 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

