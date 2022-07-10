Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Friday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. 16,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $278.36 million and a PE ratio of 4.20.
Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 32.51%.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
