Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Friday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. 16,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $278.36 million and a PE ratio of 4.20.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 32.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 603.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

