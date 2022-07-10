BMO Capital Markets Boosts Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $48.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $39.67 on Thursday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

