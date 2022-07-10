BMO Capital Markets Cuts CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target to $3.00

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,446,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 115.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 885,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 473,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 77.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 390,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

