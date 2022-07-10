Bonfida Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonfida has a market cap of $18.34 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bonfida has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00116599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015904 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com

