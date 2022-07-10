Bonk Tops 1-Day Volume of $56,714.00 (BONK)

Bonk (BONK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded flat against the dollar. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004873 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,551.62 or 0.99992582 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.