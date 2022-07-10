BoringDAO (BOR) Market Capitalization Tops $17.04 Million

BoringDAO (BOR) traded down 62.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and $1,410.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $118.64 or 0.00569002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

