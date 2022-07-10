Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 20 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,162 shares of company stock worth $2,801,101. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $621.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $639.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

