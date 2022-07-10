Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $273.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.08. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $266.83 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

