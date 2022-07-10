Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of IOO opened at $65.80 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.