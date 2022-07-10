Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $348,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 203.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $220,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,339.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,322.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,460.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,924.93.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.