Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.8% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $173.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.96 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day moving average is $190.58.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

