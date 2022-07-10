Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 700 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

