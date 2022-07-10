Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases Shares of 8,613 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,613 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $228,638,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $72,518,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $23,451,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $18,781,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.00.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

