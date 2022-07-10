Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 334 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 794.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 171,721 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 768.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 884,995 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

NYSE:OGN opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.