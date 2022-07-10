Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 7,133 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

