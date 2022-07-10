Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $22.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

