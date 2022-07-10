Broad Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Broad Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BRACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 11th. Broad Capital Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Broad Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Broad Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,015,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.