Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $498.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $539.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.59 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

