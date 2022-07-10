Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 118,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

