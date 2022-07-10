Brokerages Set DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Price Target at GBX 509.40

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.40 ($6.17).

Several research firms have commented on SMDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.18) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

SMDS opened at GBX 285 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 332.07. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 265.40 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 465.97 ($5.64). The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1,425.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

In related news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($35,359.65). Also, insider Alina Kessel bought 7,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($22,886.90). In the last three months, insiders acquired 54,445 shares of company stock valued at $15,736,715.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

