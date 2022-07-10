Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Price Target at C$12.67

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.67.
Separately, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
TSE EQX opened at C$5.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.42 and a 1-year high of C$11.46.
Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
