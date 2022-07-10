Brokerages Set Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT at $50.00

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,860.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 963,386 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 94,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

