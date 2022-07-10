Brokerages Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target at $30.67

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $10,877,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 127,790 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,646 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI opened at $16.58 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

