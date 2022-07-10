Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Target Price at C$46.35

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPI shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NPI opened at C$39.53 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$34.95 and a 12-month high of C$44.11. The stock has a market cap of C$9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.63.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$695.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

