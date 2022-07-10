Brokerages Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT at $17.39

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in SciPlay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SciPlay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.24. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

