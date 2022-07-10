Brokerages Set Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Price Target at GBX 252

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.83 ($2.94).

Several equities analysts have commented on BBOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.21) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.15) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 183.86 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.81. The company has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 175.80 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.49).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Aubrey Adams bought 20,000 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($52,797.29). Also, insider Wu Gang purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £4,966 ($6,013.56).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

