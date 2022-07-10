BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st.

BRT stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $411.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

