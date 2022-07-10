BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $26.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.48.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

