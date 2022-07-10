Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $571.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.1% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 185,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

