Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.71.

CNI stock opened at $112.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

