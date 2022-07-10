CargoX (CXO) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week

CargoX (CXO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. CargoX has a market cap of $14.66 million and $131,755.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

