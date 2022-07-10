CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of CF stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after buying an additional 387,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after buying an additional 77,479 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $189,152,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

