Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Lowered to C$8.25 at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 4.43. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.08.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$331.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.8800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

