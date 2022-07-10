Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $374.55.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,139,000 after purchasing an additional 553,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $191,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152,262 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $231.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $203.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

