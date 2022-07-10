Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,389,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 449.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $463.55 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.75.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.70.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.