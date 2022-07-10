China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CYYHF opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.09.
About China Yongda Automobiles Services (Get Rating)
